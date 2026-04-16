UAE labour market remains stable amid regional developments

MoHRE emphasised that job stability in the private sector has not been impacted by regional developments. Flexible work arrangements, including remote and work-from-abroad options, have enabled companies to maintain productivity while adapting to different operational needs. Most businesses, however, continue to operate from their usual workplaces.

Operational indicators further highlight the sector’s stability. More than 2.3 million customer transactions were completed in March alone, bringing the total for the first quarter of 2026 to approximately 7 million. Meanwhile, MoHRE’s call centres handled over 4 million interactions, and 1.5 million consultations were delivered in 22 languages through legal consultation centres, reflecting strong service delivery and preparedness.

The Ministry added that it continues to monitor wage payments in coordination with the UAE Central Bank, with the WPS covering around 99 per cent of private sector workers. Compliance rates have remained consistent, with no significant changes observed.

MoHRE noted that compliance levels among private sector establishments remain high, reinforcing confidence in the country’s economic outlook and the effectiveness of government policies designed to ensure uninterrupted operations. The UAE’s advanced legislative framework and digital infrastructure have also enabled flexibility in work arrangements, helping businesses adapt to changing conditions.

The Ministry highlighted that business continuity is being maintained across sectors, supported by strong collaboration between the government and private sector. This stability is reflected in data from the Wage Protection System (WPS), which shows that companies continue to meet their obligations by paying workers’ salaries on time.

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