The growth comes amid continued demand for specialised expertise across key sectors
Dubai: The UAE recorded fresh growth in its skilled private-sector workforce during the first quarter of 2026, with numbers rising by 1.5 per cent, thanks to the continued momentum of the country’s labour market and its ability to attract specialised talent from around the world despite ongoing global economic and geopolitical pressures.
Latest figures released by the Labour Market Observatory at Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation showed continued expansion in the number of skilled workers employed across the private sector.
The growth comes amid continued demand for specialised expertise across key sectors, supported by a flexible legislative framework, a stable economic environment and accelerated development projects across the country, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The UAE has increasingly positioned itself as a hub for highly skilled professionals by offering diverse career opportunities, advanced infrastructure and a high quality of life, factors that have strengthened its competitiveness in attracting international talent.
In a parallel move aimed at improving labour market efficiency, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisationlaunched a new digital consultation inviting employees, employers and customers to share proposals on improving work permit procedures and related services.
The ministry said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to simplify processes, expand digital services and align procedures with the government’s smart transformation agenda.
Proposed enhancements include redesigning work permit issuance procedures, reducing administrative requirements and accelerating transaction processing to improve the ease of doing business and strengthen compliance with labour regulations.
The ministry said work permit services are already available through unified digital platforms, allowing employers and workers to complete applications electronically.
It added that the latest measures are intended to support the sustainability of private-sector businesses while protecting workers’ rights and reinforcing the UAE’s vision of building a competitive and advanced labour market.
The ministry also recently clarified rules governing the transfer of workers between companies following the end of employment relationships.
Under the regulations, employees may transfer to another company after the expiry or mutual termination of a contract. However, workers may be barred from obtaining a new work permit for one year if they resign during the probation period without serving the required notice period or if an absconding complaint against them is proven valid.