Chinese automakers make huge waves in Europe

In the first eight months of 2025, 1,132,603 new battery-electric cars were registered, capturing 15.8% of the EU market share. Three of the four largest markets in the EU, accounting for 62% of battery-electric car registrations saw gains: Germany (+39.2%), Belgium (+14.4%), and the Netherlands (+5.1%). This contrasted with France, which saw a decline of 2%, despite a positive 29.3% YOY gain in August 2025.