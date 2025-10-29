Leaked: BYD Racco, Japan’s first all-electric kei car﻿

BYD drops the Racco microcar for Japanese market with 180 km range for just $16,500
BYD is set to disrupt Japan’s fiercely competitive kei car segment with the launch of the Racco, its very first electric microcar designed strictly for the Japanese market.
The Racco embraces the charming upright, boxy silhouette typical of kei cars, staying true to size regulations with a length capped at 3,400 mm and width at 1,480 mm.
Visual nods to iconic Japanese rivals include a finlike pillar design reminiscent of the Mitsubishi ek Space and a stance inspired by the Daihatsu Tanto.
Rear sliding doors and sleek C-shaped LED lighting further enhance its urban appeal.H
The Racco is powered by BYD’s electric drivetrain featuring a choice between 20 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs, expected to deliver around 180 km (112 miles) of WLTC range — perfect for city driving.
It supports fast charging at up to 100 kW for quick top-ups. Its floor-mounted battery lowers the center of gravity, promising better handling than traditional gasoline-powered kei cars.
Inside, the Racco will offer a spacious, tech-savvy environment with a digital cockpit and a large infotainment screen uncommon in this segment.
Anticipate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and a heat pump for energy-efficient climate control.
Pre-orders open in summer 2026, with sales rolling out shortly afterward. The Racco is expected to start at roughly ¥2.5 million (around $16,500) before government subsidies, placing it directly against established electric rivals like the Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi eK X EV.
This affordable price point combined with a solid range makes the Racco a compelling alternative for urban commuters who want a modern, green microcar.
Alongside the Racco, BYD will reveal the T35 at the Tokyo Mobility Show 2025, a new fully electric light commercial vehicle with versatile van and flatbed variants designed to meet the needs of Japanese businesses.
BYD’s strategic move into the kei car market signals its ambition to challenge Japan’s homegrown microcar legend and electrify urban mobility with cutting-edge technology and competitive pricing.
