Cartea revolutionises GCC car market with free selling service, redefining how cars are traded in the region

Finally, sellers move to closing the deal on their own terms. They choose the buyer, agree on the price, and arrange a meeting. Cartea’s system supports this process by helping streamline paperwork and guiding users through each requirement in a structured way. Instead of handing over control to dealers or brokers, sellers remain at the centre of the transaction with full visibility. This three-step model has made the journey more efficient, more transparent and better aligned with how people in the GCC prefer to do business—direct, clear and flexible.