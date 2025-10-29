Cartea revolutionises GCC car market with free selling service, redefining how cars are traded in the region

The platform reflects broader trends in the region’s digital economy
Cartea is reshaping the GCC’s used car market by introducing a new model that removes one of the biggest barriers for sellers—platform fees. Instead of charging for listings or commissions, Cartea now offers a free car selling service to GCC users, opening the market to first-time sellers, private owners, and small dealers who previously faced high costs to advertise vehicles online.
The launch comes at a time of rapid digital adoption in the automotive sector. AutoData Middle East reports that the UAE recorded a 15.7% increase in new vehicle registrations in 2024, while Saudi Arabia crossed one million new registrations. With more buyers beginning their search online, the need for accessible and transparent platforms has never been higher.
In just one month, Cartea attracted over 5,000 listings across the region. What stands out is that 86% of these vehicles were GCC-spec models—cars specifically built to withstand Gulf heat, sand, and long-distance travel. This regional relevance has helped the platform distinguish itself from global competitors, many of which lack localized inventory and cultural alignment.
What sets Cartea apart is not only the removal of fees, but the simplicity of its user journey. The platform follows a clear three-step process. First, users list their car in minutes by entering the essential details and uploading photos. A built-in smart listing tool guides them, ensuring clarity and accuracy while keeping the process fully in the seller’s control.
Once the listing goes live, it is instantly visible to a wide network of serious buyers across the Gulf. Unlike traditional marketplaces where messages often lead nowhere, Cartea enables direct communication, giving sellers the freedom to negotiate, respond quickly and evaluate offers at their own pace. This second step—connecting with genuine buyers—has been highlighted by early users as one of the most valuable aspects of the platform, reducing wasted time and repeated relisting.
Finally, sellers move to closing the deal on their own terms. They choose the buyer, agree on the price, and arrange a meeting. Cartea’s system supports this process by helping streamline paperwork and guiding users through each requirement in a structured way. Instead of handing over control to dealers or brokers, sellers remain at the centre of the transaction with full visibility. This three-step model has made the journey more efficient, more transparent and better aligned with how people in the GCC prefer to do business—direct, clear and flexible.
Cartea also introduces tools that improve fairness and trust. Price suggestion features help sellers list at competitive rates, while inspection referrals give buyers added peace of mind. These elements reduce uncertainty and create a more structured environment, leading to an early user rating of 4.9 out of 5.
To make the process even more accessible, Cartea supports a full Arabic-language interface and culturally familiar design. This inclusivity has helped the platform gain traction across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries.
Cartea CEO said the platform was built in response to long-standing market challenges. “For years, Gulf consumers faced paywalls, unclear pricing and unstructured negotiations. Our goal was to create a platform that reflects regional needs—simple, transparent and accessible to everyone.”
The platform also reflects broader trends in the region’s digital economy. Rapid smartphone adoption, the rise of peer-to-peer marketplaces and improved payment infrastructure have made consumers more comfortable transacting online. However, high fees remained one of the biggest challenges. Cartea’s model directly addresses that pain point, aiming to level the playing field for individuals who want an alternative to dealers or expensive classifieds.
Beyond its current functionality, Cartea plans to introduce AI-powered pricing optimization, smarter buyer-seller matching and deeper inspection partnerships. These upcoming features aim to modernize the full transaction cycle and set new expectations for digital automotive platforms.
With 83% of GCC car buyers now starting their search online, according to recent studies, digital-first platforms are set to become the industry standard. Cartea’s early adoption suggests that the region is ready for a more open, efficient and user-driven marketplace.
By combining localised inventory, Arabic support, transparency tools and a zero-fee structure, Cartea is transforming how cars are bought and sold in the Gulf. As more users turn to digital solutions, the platform is positioned to influence the future direction of automotive trading across the GCC.
