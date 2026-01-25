UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikha Badriah Al Sabah

President, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour send messages of sympathy to Emir
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikha Badriah Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.
