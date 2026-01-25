GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikha Badriah Al Sabah

President, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour send messages of sympathy to Emir

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikha Badriah Al Sabah

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikha Badriah Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.

Related Topics:
UAEKuwait

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

UAE President receives Russian President’s Envoy

2h ago1m read
An aerial view of Al Barsha. For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai expands Hewi initiative with new projects

2m read
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Chalhoub, Rachid to headline SEF

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Chalhoub, Rachid to headline SEF

1m read
Command-and-Control handled record demand, delivering near-instant response and wider coverage.

Dubai Police handled over 1.4m calls in Q4, report says

2m read