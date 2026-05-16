UAE President offers condolences on passing of Amna Ahmed Al Dhaheri

Senior UAE officials accompany President in offering prayers and comfort to family
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered condolences on the passing of Amna Ahmed Mohammed bin Arar Al Dhaheri during a visit to the family’s residence in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased and prayed for her soul to rest in peace, and for her loved ones to be granted solace and comfort.
Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed during the visit were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of officials.