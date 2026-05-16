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UAE President, Australian Deputy PM discuss defence cooperation and regional security in Abu Dhabi

Talks focus on boosting strategic partnership and security collaboration

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WAM
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UAE President, Australian Deputy PM discuss defence cooperation and regional security in Abu Dhabi
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Richard Marles MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Australian Deputy Prime Minister discussed cooperation between the two countries, as well as opportunities to further strengthen ties, particularly in defence-related fields.

The meeting also addressed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, in addition to global maritime security.

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