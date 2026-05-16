Lana Nusseibeh said, "The UAE is working closely with international partners, including the IMO, to ensure international law is upheld at what is a challenging time for regional security and global economic conditions. The UAE has engaged actively in IMO processes to reinforce fundamental international norms as they apply in ocean spaces, and has worked to secure the adoption of four IMO resolutions addressing the Strait of Hormuz. We greatly appreciate the ongoing efforts of the IMO and remain committed to close coordination with all relevant bodies as we work toward the safe resumption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.”