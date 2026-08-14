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Arab League condemns Iran’s attack on two UAE tankers

Regional bloc warns tanker attacks threaten global trade and energy security

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The League of Arab urged Tehran to stop actions threatening freedom and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The League of Arab urged Tehran to stop actions threatening freedom and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Cairo: The League of Arab States condemned Iran's targeting of two tankers belonging to the United Arab Emirates while they were transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, describing it as a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

In a statement on Friday, the League stressed that the recurrence of such Iranian violations poses a direct threat to freedom of maritime navigation and carries serious repercussions for international trade and global energy security.

It emphasised the need to respect the rules of international law and the law of the sea, calling on Iran to halt such escalatory actions and refrain from any practices that could threaten the security and safety of maritime navigation.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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