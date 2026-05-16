Sheikha Latifa said, “The Museum of Digital Art reflects Dubai’s long-term vision of culture as a catalyst for innovation, knowledge, and human connection. As the first institution of its kind in the region, it marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Dubai’s cultural ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to shaping a future where creativity and technology converge to expand the boundaries of artistic expression. The emirate’s cultural journey has been defined by openness, ambition, and a belief in the transformative power of ideas, and today, we continue to build on that legacy by creating institutions and platforms that empower artists, nurture emerging talent, and create new pathways for cultural participation and exchange. In an increasingly digital world, museums must not only preserve heritage but also reimagine how culture is accessed and shared across generations and geographies.”