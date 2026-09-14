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Military funeral held for two UAE servicemen who died during training mission

The two servicemen died while carrying out a training mission in the UAE on Monday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Major Abdullah Shams Al Menhali and Officer Cadet Saeed Abdullah Al Shamsi died during the training mission on September 14, 2026.
Major Abdullah Shams Al Menhali and Officer Cadet Saeed Abdullah Al Shamsi died during the training mission on September 14, 2026.
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Abu Dhabi: A military funeral was held at Zayed Military Hospital on Monday for two UAE servicemen who died while carrying out a training mission in the country.

Major Abdullah Shams Al Menhali and Officer Cadet Saeed Abdullah Al Shamsi died during the training mission on September 14, 2026.

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Senior commanders and officers from the Ministry of Defence attended the funeral ceremony, alongside members of the servicemen’s families and relatives.

The Ministry of Defence extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the two servicemen, praying that Allah grant them mercy and a place in paradise, and give their families patience and solace.

The ministry had earlier mourned Major Al Menhali and Officer Cadet Al Shamsi following their deaths while performing the training mission in the UAE.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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