Wisden honours Shubman Gill for record-breaking year

On Monday, Wisden named Gill among five cricketers of the year – four of them Indians – and also honoured the Indian Test and One-Day International skipper with the Wisden Trophy for Test performance of the year after he scored 269 and 161 runs in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Gill emerged as the top scorer in the series with 754 runs at a remarkable average of 75.40, with four hundreds to his name.