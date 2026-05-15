FIR against Yograj Singh: Chandigarh police booked Yuvraj Singh’s father over dialogue against women

Viral web series clip triggers legal case against Yograj Singh and online backlash
Former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, has landed in yet another controversy after Chandigarh Police registered an FIR against him over allegedly derogatory remarks about women in the web series Lukkhe. Controversies have rarely stayed away from the outspoken former cricketer.
This report has been curated from multiple news agency reports, including ANI.
The controversy erupted after a clip from Lukkhe went viral on social media. In the scene, Yograj Singh’s character allegedly says that a woman’s place is “at the stove during the day and for initimacy at night” while speaking to a female police officer character.
The clip quickly spread online and triggered strong reactions, with many questioning how such dialogues were approved in a mainstream web series.
After the backlash intensified, a group of Chandigarh-based advocates submitted a formal complaint to the police. They argued that the dialogue was deeply insulting toward women, especially those balancing professional careers and household responsibilities.
Beyond the content itself, the legal complaint highlighted the wide dissemination of the clip across social media platforms. By spreading the footage digitally, the advocates argued that the offensive material reached a much broader audience than the series alone.
Consequently, Chandigarh Police registered an FIR at Sector 36 Police Station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (insulting the modesty of a woman) and Section 62A of the Information Technology Act, which addresses the transmission of offensive material through communication services.
Yes. Although the remarks were part of a scripted scene from the Amazon Prime Video series Lukkhe, where Yograj Singh played a fictional character named “Walia Sahab,” fictional content can still attract legal scrutiny in India if authorities believe it crosses the line into hate speech, obscenity or public humiliation.
Legal advocates reportedly argued that because Yograj Singh is a well known public figure, such dialogues could normalize misogynistic thinking and the degradation of working women in real life.
At the same time, actors often defend themselves by saying they are simply performing lines written by scriptwriters and approved by directors. If the case progresses legally, this is expected to form a major part of Yograj Singh’s defence. However, in many such cases, police tend to first book the face associated with the controversy while also examining the role of writers, producers, directors and distributors.
The controversy has also led to demands from activists and political leaders to remove the scene from the series. The Punjab Women Commission has reportedly issued a notice to Yograj Singh seeking an explanation as well.
Yograj Singh has frequently made headlines for controversial remarks. Earlier, he faced criticism after calling Hindi a “women’s language.” He has also repeatedly targeted former Indian cricket stars including MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev during public interviews.