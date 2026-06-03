Ranveer Singh fires legal notice at FWICE over ‘shadow ban’ as Don 3 row escalates

Indian outlets, Hindustan Times and Indian Express, both quote sources that Ranveer’s legal notice was sent on Tuesday, more than a week after the directive was passed. His last recorded communication with FWICE came on May 23, when his representative stated that the body did not have jurisdiction in the matter. The letter also offered a willingness to engage, but FWICE has maintained that only a personal appearance by the actor would be acceptable to move discussions forward.