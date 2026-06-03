Ranveer Singh fires legal notice at FWICE over ‘shadow ban’ as Don 3 row escalates

A press conference is to be held today, to discuss the issue
Ranveer Singh has escalated his ongoing tussle with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), sending a legal notice to the industry body a day after veteran producer TP Aggarwal moved court against what he called a “ban” on the actor.
The move comes in response to FWICE’s “non-cooperation directive” issued after Ranveer’s abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, a decision that has since snowballed into a wider industry standoff.
FWICE, which represents over five lakh workers, technicians and artists across Indian film and television, had earlier asked its members not to work with the actor. According to the body, while Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has been engaging with them over the fallout, Ranveer himself has not responded to multiple summons. The organisation claims it issued three reminders at 10-day intervals requesting his appearance.
Indian outlets, Hindustan Times and Indian Express, both quote sources that Ranveer’s legal notice was sent on Tuesday, more than a week after the directive was passed. His last recorded communication with FWICE came on May 23, when his representative stated that the body did not have jurisdiction in the matter. The letter also offered a willingness to engage, but FWICE has maintained that only a personal appearance by the actor would be acceptable to move discussions forward.
Last week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his sudden exit from the film. FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit told reporters in Mumbai, as noted by Indian outlets, “On April 11, Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint that three weeks before the unit was to leave for the shoot, Ranveer left the movie.”
Pandit said the federation later met with the Don 3 team, including the director, and reviewed the production’s documented expenses. “They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel, location, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper. Nothing is hearsay,” he said.
Production banner Excel Entertainment has reportedly sought Rs 45 crore in damages from the actor over pre-production losses linked to the project.
According to FWICE, Ranveer was asked multiple times to appear before the federation but did not respond despite three reminders sent every 10 days.
FWICE president BN Tiwari also defended the decision, saying, “We’ve decided to send a message to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than the law. We’re issuing a non-cooperation directive until he decides to meet us personally.”
Shortly after the directive, Ranveer Singh's spokesperson issued a statement. Ranveer’s spokesperson said the actor believes such disputes should be handled with “dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.”
The statement emphasised that he holds the 'highest' regard for the film fraternity, and everyone associated with the Don franchise, as quoted by multiple Indian outlets, including Hindustan Times and Indian Express. “Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."
The statement further added, “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”
The controversy dates back to December 2025, when Ranveer Singh unexpectedly exited Don 3, a project he had been attached to for several years. His departure in December 2025, he later said, was prompted by changes in the script.
The timing of the move drew added attention, coming just days after the box office success of his film Dhurandhar, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller that released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.
While Singh has not publicly commented in detail on the matter, the production house behind the film, Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, later alleged that his exit led to significant financial and scheduling disruptions during pre-production. The banner also claimed that Singh had repeatedly pushed the project due to date clashes before ultimately stepping away.