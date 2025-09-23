Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appears before ED in betting app case

Agency investigating potential financial links and promotional activities tied to the app
Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi on Tuesday in connection with the probe into the alleged illegal betting platform 1xBet.
Along with Singh, the ED has also summoned ex-cricketers Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for questioning.
The agency is investigating potential financial links and promotional activities tied to the app, which is already under scrutiny by multiple agencies for alleged violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other laws.
Officials clarified that the questioning of Singh, Uthappa, and Sood is part of an ongoing inquiry, and further steps will depend on the findings of the interrogation and financial trail analysis. The ED suspects some celebrities may have indirectly endorsed or promoted the banned platform, giving it a sense of legitimacy among users.
The probe focuses on allegations of money laundering, tax evasion, and manipulation of the app’s algorithms. Authorities claim 1xBet has been operating illegally in India for years through surrogate websites and offshore entities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier filed a case against its operators for targeting Indian users, after which the ED launched its money laundering investigation.
