Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appears before ED in betting app case

The probe focuses on allegations of money laundering, tax evasion, and manipulation of the app’s algorithms. Authorities claim 1xBet has been operating illegally in India for years through surrogate websites and offshore entities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier filed a case against its operators for targeting Indian users, after which the ED launched its money laundering investigation.

Officials clarified that the questioning of Singh, Uthappa, and Sood is part of an ongoing inquiry, and further steps will depend on the findings of the interrogation and financial trail analysis. The ED suspects some celebrities may have indirectly endorsed or promoted the banned platform, giving it a sense of legitimacy among users.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.