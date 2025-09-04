Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan appears before ED in illegal betting app case

39-year-old former opener is believed to have ties to the platform through endorsements
Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal betting app.
Sources told Indian media that the ED recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of its investigation into 1xBet, an app banned in India.
The 39-year-old former opener is believed to have ties to the platform through endorsements, and investigators sought clarity on his association during questioning.
The case forms part of a wider ED investigation into celebrities and influencers accused of promoting betting platforms suspected of tax evasion and cheating investors. Several prominent personalities, including actors and cricketers, have already come under scrutiny.
Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also questioned in the same matter. The probe alleges that 1xBet facilitated money laundering, tax evasion, and algorithm manipulation. In parallel, the ED recently carried out searches across multiple states in a similar case involving another betting platform, Parimatch.
Authorities estimate that illegal betting apps have duped investors of millions of rupees while evading massive tax liabilities. Reports suggest that nearly 220 million Indians use online betting platforms, with about 110 million identified as regular users. India’s online betting industry is valued at over $100 billion and is growing at an annual rate of around 30%.
The government has intensified its crackdown, informing Parliament that between 2022 and June 2025, it issued 1,524 directives to block online betting and gambling websites.
