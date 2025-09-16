Illegal betting apps probe: Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood summoned by probe agency

Probe checks if celebrities knew they endorsed illegal schemes
Indian cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh and actor Sonu Sood are among a growing list of celebrities being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the promotion of illegal betting apps. Uthappa is also facing scrutiny for alleged money-laundering violations.
Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, and Sonu Sood are scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate next week, with Uthappa on September 22, Singh on September 23, and Sood on September 24. Officials said all three will record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the betting platform 1xBet.
The investigation has already seen questioning of:
Ex-cricketers: Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh
Actors: Urvashi Rautela, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra
The ED has recorded Mimi Chakraborty’s statement on Monday. Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared on Tuesday, while Rautela is scheduled for today.
The ED is investigating alleged illegal betting apps accused of duping investors and users of crores of rupees and evading taxes. The agency is examining whether celebrities knowingly or unknowingly promoted schemes violating Indian law.
Sources said a recurring line of questioning is whether celebrities were aware that apps like 1xBet—often rebranded to avoid shutdowns—are illegal under Indian law. While platforms claim to host skill-based games, they allegedly use rigged algorithms, making them gambling enterprises under Indian legislation.
According to company statements, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. Customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the platform available in 70 languages.
Shikhar Dhawan – Questioned for over 8 hours in Delhi last week under the PMLA.
Suresh Raina – Questioned in early August about his role in 1xBet promotions and related financial transactions.
Harbhajan Singh – Questioned in June.
The ED is continuing its multi-platform investigation, focusing on the role of celebrities in promoting illegal betting apps and schemes that have defrauded users and investors.
