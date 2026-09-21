Dhoni played key role in Zaheer Khan’s appointment as Chennai Super Kings' head coach

47-year-old takes charge after Fleming and CSK mutually agreed to end their association
Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a key role in Chennai Super Kings’ decision to appoint former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach, according to CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan.
Zaheer, 47, takes charge of one of the most successful franchises in IPL history after Stephen Fleming and CSK mutually agreed to end their long association.
“We take all our decisions discussing with MS Dhoni, and once he suggested his name, the management spoke to Zaheer and convinced him,” Viswanathan told Sportstar.
“Zaheer is also tactically strong, especially at figuring out the opposition’s game plans. Ruturaj Gaikwad and the players are excited to work with him.”
CSK officially announced Zaheer’s appointment on Monday with a social media post that read: “Left Arm ‘Taking’ Over! Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!”
The appointment marks the beginning of a new era for CSK after Fleming’s lengthy tenure. The New Zealand great had been associated with the franchise since 2008, apart from a brief stint away from the team, and played a key role in their five IPL titles.
However, CSK have struggled in recent seasons. They missed the playoffs in 2024, 2025 and 2026, while finishing at the bottom of the table in 2025. Fleming’s departure followed that difficult run.
Zaheer is now tasked with helping CSK rebuild and return to the top end of the IPL.
“As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special. I can’t wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history,” Zaheer was quoted as saying in a CSK press release.
The former left-arm pacer brings considerable experience from his previous roles in franchise cricket. He served as Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022 before joining Lucknow Super Giants as their team mentor for IPL 2025.