Is MS Dhoni moving to Mumbai Indians from Chennai Super Kings?

Picture shows Dhoni wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey after a casual football match
Dubai: It’s no secret that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is almost synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings. The former Indian captain has been the face of the franchise since the inception of the IPL. However, a recent viral image on social media left fans stunned.
The picture showed Dhoni wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey after what appeared to be a casual football match. Posing alongside other players, Dhoni was seen in a sleeveless MI top — a sight that few fans could have ever imagined.
While Dhoni has yet to confirm his availability for the 2026 IPL season, Chennai Super Kings supporters need not worry — there’s no indication that he’s switching teams. It was simply a friendly game of football, and the jersey choice was likely coincidental.
Still, seeing Dhoni in Mumbai Indians colours is something fans from both camps never expected, which explains why the photo has quickly gone viral. For many, it’s a strange and surreal visual — the iconic CSK leader momentarily donning the colours of a rival team.
Recently, Dhoni made news about his new role in Bollywood. A newly dropped teaser of Vasan Bala’s upcoming project The Chase, it looked like the “Captain Cool” was ready to swap the cricket field for the silver screen. The teaser, which has already set social media ablaze, hints at Dhoni’s much-anticipated debut in the world of cinema.
