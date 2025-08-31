GOLD/FOREX
Is MS Dhoni joining Team India as mentor?

Reports suggest BCCI has approached the former India captain ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
MS Dhoni led the national side to three historic victories — the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup.
Dubai: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no stranger to winning major ICC titles. He famously led the national side to three historic victories — the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy — making him the only Indian captain to achieve this feat.

Now, reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering bringing Dhoni back as a mentor for the Indian team ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. If finalised, this would mark his second stint in the role, having previously mentored the side during the 2021 edition of the tournament in the UAE.

Back then, Dhoni guided a team captained by Virat Kohli, but the campaign ended in disappointment. Despite India losing early in the tournament, several young players praised Dhoni’s leadership and mentorship during the tournament.

At 44, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman remains one of the most tactically astute minds in the game. However, sources indicate he may decline the offer this time, reportedly due to Gautam Gambhir's likely presence in the team setup. While the two share mutual respect and a history of on-field success, they have had notable ideological differences over the years.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is expected to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March. Meanwhile, the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is currently preparing for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
