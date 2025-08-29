Standby players not to travel along with the 15-member squad for eight-nation showpiece
Dubai: The build-up to the Asia Cup is gathering momentum in the UAE, with Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UAE already in the country as part of a tri-series in Sharjah starting on Friday. India’s squad is scheduled to assemble in Dubai on September 4, giving fans a huge sen.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-member Indian squad for the eight-nation continental showpiece that will fly directly from their respective home cities, breaking from the usual practice of gathering first in Mumbai. A senior BCCI official told PTI that all players will be in Dubai by the evening of September 4, with the first training session at the ICC Academy set for September 5.
“Factoring in the logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly in to Dubai from their respective cities,” the official said, noting that a direct arrival avoids unnecessary travel detours.
India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10, before facing Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19 in the group stage. The Super Four stage will follow the preliminary round.
While pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are currently engaged in the Duleep Trophy, spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also occupied in domestic commitments. Notably, the selectors named only 15 players, although the tournament regulations allow for 17. Standby players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel will remain on call, but will not travel with the squad unless required.
The team management’s approach reflects a preference for a lean travelling group, with replacements likely to be flown in only if necessary. India already have Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson as potential openers, while Yashasvi Jaiswal will step in only in case of injury. Similarly, Prasidh Krishna could replace any of the main pacers if required.
India’s participation comes after days of speculation following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Union Sports Ministry confirmed that while bilateral cricket with Pakistan remains suspended, Indian teams are free to compete in multilateral tournaments, including the Asia Cup.
“India’s approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country,” the ministry stated. It clarified that Indian teams will not participate in bilateral competitions in Pakistan, nor will Pakistani teams be permitted to play in India. However, in international or multilateral events, Indian athletes are free to face Pakistan as per international sports norms.
With the squad assembling in Dubai and preparations under way, India is poised to defend its Asia Cup title while navigating the political and logistical complexities of the tournament.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox