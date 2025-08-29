Dubai: The build-up to the Asia Cup is gathering momentum in the UAE, with Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UAE already in the country as part of a tri-series in Sharjah starting on Friday. India’s squad is scheduled to assemble in Dubai on September 4, giving fans a huge sen.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-member Indian squad for the eight-nation continental showpiece that will fly directly from their respective home cities, breaking from the usual practice of gathering first in Mumbai. A senior BCCI official told PTI that all players will be in Dubai by the evening of September 4, with the first training session at the ICC Academy set for September 5.

While pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are currently engaged in the Duleep Trophy, spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also occupied in domestic commitments. Notably, the selectors named only 15 players, although the tournament regulations allow for 17. Standby players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel will remain on call, but will not travel with the squad unless required.

The team management’s approach reflects a preference for a lean travelling group, with replacements likely to be flown in only if necessary. India already have Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson as potential openers, while Yashasvi Jaiswal will step in only in case of injury. Similarly, Prasidh Krishna could replace any of the main pacers if required.

“India’s approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country,” the ministry stated. It clarified that Indian teams will not participate in bilateral competitions in Pakistan, nor will Pakistani teams be permitted to play in India. However, in international or multilateral events, Indian athletes are free to face Pakistan as per international sports norms.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.