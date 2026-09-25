Zaheer, who was named CSK’s new head coach on Monday, said taking charge of the five-time IPL champions is both a privilege and a major responsibility. He will work on the franchise’s plans for the auction before beginning preparations for the 2027 season.

With the IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa in December set to be his first major assignment, newly appointed Chennai Super Kings head coach Zaheer Khan is already looking ahead to the task of shaping the squad for the next season.

“CSK is a franchise which has the legacy, rich history of cricket and big shoes to fill in. It is going to be very challenging, at the same time exciting,” he said.

“The feeling is still sinking in,” Zaheer said in an interview on CSK’s official YouTube channel on Friday. He thanked fans and well-wishers for their support, while acknowledging the expectations that come with leading a franchise with such a strong record.

He revealed that the discussions involved CSK owner representatives and chief executive Kasi Viswanathan, with former captain MS Dhoni also playing an important role in understanding the team’s direction.

Zaheer said he was impressed by the clarity of the process that led to his appointment and the trust shown in his coaching abilities.

He acknowledged that Fleming had helped establish a distinct style of cricket at CSK over the years and said his task would be to preserve that identity while taking the team forward.

“When you talk about Fleming, it’s about the consistency and the camaraderie which he’s had with MS. It’s something which has been very special,” Zaheer said.

Zaheer also paid tribute to Fleming, who guided CSK to five IPL titles, highlighting the former New Zealand captain’s long-standing partnership with Dhoni.

“The faith which has been shown in me and in my abilities is something which I value a lot,” he said, adding that he was ready to embrace the increased responsibility.

Zaheer said the franchise simply asked whether he was available and interested in taking up the role. He readily agreed, describing the opportunity as a privilege and honour.

“The team and the fans look like a big family, and the togetherness is very special,” he said.

He also spoke warmly about the support from CSK fans, saying the strong bond between the team and its supporters makes his new assignment feel like a homecoming.

“Chennai has always been very dear to me,” Zaheer said, recalling his time in Anna Nagar, Egmore and at local grounds.

Zaheer’s new role also brings him back to a city that played an important part in his development as a cricketer. He spent around three years at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, where he trained under Australian fast-bowling great Dennis Lillee.

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