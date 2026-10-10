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Sons of Dravid and Sehwag could face Pakistan in Asia Cup

Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid could play together in the Under-19 Asia Cup

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Anvay Dravid (left), son of Rahul Dravid, and Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, could represent India together against Pakistan in the upcoming Under 19 Asia Cup.
Anvay Dravid (left), son of Rahul Dravid, and Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, could represent India together against Pakistan in the upcoming Under 19 Asia Cup.
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Two legendary names in Indian cricket could soon feature in another India vs Pakistan contest. Only this time, it could be the next generation carrying those famous surnames.

Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid were two very different batters who played together for India for more than a decade.

Sehwag was known for his fearless attacking approach, while Dravid earned the nickname 'The Wall' for his patience and technique.

Now, their sons could represent India together against Pakistan.

Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid are reportedly in contention for the Under 19 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Oman from November 5 to 14.

India and Pakistan will meet in the group stage on November 8. However, the Indian squad has not yet been announced.

More than just famous surnames

Both youngsters have already represented India at Under 19 level.

Aaryavir, an opening batter, made headlines in 2024 when he scored a remarkable 297 against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Anvay, Rahul Dravid's younger son, is a wicketkeeper batter who scored an impressive 87 against Sri Lanka Under 19 earlier this year.

Interestingly, both were part of India's recent youth ODI series against Australia.

Another India vs Pakistan battle

India and Pakistan are joined by Nepal and the UAE in Group A.

Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in last year's Under 19 Asia Cup final.

For Indian cricket fans who grew up watching Sehwag and Dravid, the possibility of seeing their sons play together against Pakistan is an exciting prospect.

But first, both youngsters must secure their places in India's squad.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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