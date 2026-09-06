Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless assault on Mohammed Siraj wows fans

15-year-old youngster departed for an impressive 44 off 37 balls
India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showed why he is regarded as one of the country’s most fearless young batters, taking on one of India’s premier fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj, during the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
Sooryavanshi has never been one to shy away from taking on the best bowlers, and Siraj was the latest to feel the full force of his aggressive batting.
Opening the innings alongside veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sooryavanshi got off to a positive start before launching a stunning assault on Siraj in the seventh over.
After defending the first delivery, the teenager produced a crisp drive through the off side off the next ball. Siraj then went fuller, looking to correct his length, but Sooryavanshi responded emphatically, smashing the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a towering six.
The youngster wasn’t finished yet. Siraj switched to around the wicket, but another delivery in the hitting zone was punched through the gap between cover and point for another boundary.
Sooryavanshi walked away with 14 runs from the over, leaving Siraj visibly frustrated.
The India pacer, who had featured in both Tests against Sri Lanka, struggled to find his usual rhythm and pace early in the final. He conceded 41 runs in his first five overs without taking a wicket.
South Zone captain Tilak Varma soon turned to spin in an attempt to contain Sooryavanshi, but it was medium-pacer Chama Milind who eventually ended the teenager’s entertaining stay at the crease.
In the 15th over, Milind bowled a short delivery and Sooryavanshi went for the pull. However, he failed to get enough power behind the shot, sending the ball high towards deep square leg, where Tanay Thyagarajan completed the catch.
Sooryavanshi departed for an impressive 44 off 37 balls, with his innings featuring five fours and a six.