Yousuf urges people to look beyond social media arguments over the traditional welcome
Dubai: Malayalam actor Mammootty’s traditional welcome during his recent visit to Gujarat to receive the National Award has sparked discussion on social media, prompting actor-comedian Harisree Yousuf to call for a broader perspective.
Mammootty travelled to Gujarat to receive the National Award for Best Actor. During his visit, he was welcomed at a traditional ceremony where a tilak (forehead mark) was applied to his forehead.
“Tilaks (forehead marks), aartis (traditional welcome rituals), garlands (flower strings) and thorthu mundus (traditional Kerala cloths) draped over the shoulders are simply traditional ways of welcoming people at Indian ceremonies, regardless of who they are or where they come from,” Yousuf said.
A video of the welcome was later shared on social media, drawing reactions from users.
Yousuf addressed the discussion in an Instagram video, urging people not to turn cultural or religious practices into arguments online.
He said such traditional gestures should be understood in the context in which they are offered and encouraged people to respect different customs and forms of religious expression.
“Religion is meant to make human beings better,” Yousuf said, while referring to the different ways people express faith and devotion.
He also noted that traditional forms of welcoming guests are common across India, suggesting that the tilak given to Mammootty could simply be viewed as part of the ceremony.
Yousuf recalled the widespread happiness among Malayalis when Mammootty was honoured with the National Award and suggested that such moments involving artists could be appreciated without turning them into social media disputes.
Mammootty, one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed actors, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with major performances in Malayalam cinema and other Indian-language productions.
The National Award adds another milestone to his long career.
Yousuf’s comments have since drawn attention online, with his message focusing on respecting cultural traditions and looking beyond differences rather than allowing them to become points of division.