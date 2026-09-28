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Mammootty’s Gujarat tilak sparks online debate, Harisree Yousuf responds

Yousuf urges people to look beyond social media arguments over the traditional welcome

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Malayalam actor Mammootty receives a traditional tilak during his visit to Gujarat after winning the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam.
Malayalam actor Mammootty receives a traditional tilak during his visit to Gujarat after winning the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam.

Dubai: Malayalam actor Mammootty’s traditional welcome during his recent visit to Gujarat to receive the National Award has sparked discussion on social media, prompting actor-comedian Harisree Yousuf to call for a broader perspective.

Mammootty travelled to Gujarat to receive the National Award for Best Actor. During his visit, he was welcomed at a traditional ceremony where a tilak (forehead mark) was applied to his forehead.

“Tilaks (forehead marks), aartis (traditional welcome rituals), garlands (flower strings) and thorthu mundus (traditional Kerala cloths) draped over the shoulders are simply traditional ways of welcoming people at Indian ceremonies, regardless of who they are or where they come from,” Yousuf said.

A video of the welcome was later shared on social media, drawing reactions from users.

Yousuf addressed the discussion in an Instagram video, urging people not to turn cultural or religious practices into arguments online.

He said such traditional gestures should be understood in the context in which they are offered and encouraged people to respect different customs and forms of religious expression.

“Religion is meant to make human beings better,” Yousuf said, while referring to the different ways people express faith and devotion.

He also noted that traditional forms of welcoming guests are common across India, suggesting that the tilak given to Mammootty could simply be viewed as part of the ceremony.

Yousuf recalled the widespread happiness among Malayalis when Mammootty was honoured with the National Award and suggested that such moments involving artists could be appreciated without turning them into social media disputes.

Mammootty, one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed actors, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with major performances in Malayalam cinema and other Indian-language productions.

The National Award adds another milestone to his long career.

Yousuf’s comments have since drawn attention online, with his message focusing on respecting cultural traditions and looking beyond differences rather than allowing them to become points of division.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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