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Amitabh Bachchan reveals the surprising story behind his one-day wedding with Jaya

Bachchan explained that there was no elaborate planning with their families

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan through the years, from their early days together to their enduring bond.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan through the years, from their early days together to their enduring bond.

Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his marriage to actress Jaya Bachchan was decided almost overnight, with the couple tying the knot soon after.

The Bollywood veteran shared the personal story while interacting with Kolkata contestant Aheli Roy on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Aheli asked Bachchan how he had convinced Jaya’s family before their wedding.

Bachchan explained that there was no elaborate planning or lengthy discussion with their families. Instead, he suggested to Jaya that they should get married, and she agreed.

The couple then decided to go ahead with the wedding without informing their families in advance. Jaya later spoke to her parents, who agreed to the marriage. Bachchan said he still does not know exactly what she told them to secure their approval.

Recalling how quickly the decision was made, Bachchan said: “Humne bas Jaya ji ko ek din bola ki shaadi kar leni chahiye... aur bas tay ho gaya.” (I told Jaya one day that we should get married, and that was it — the decision was made.)

He added that after the decision was made, the couple did not spend months planning their wedding. Instead, they got married the following day, keeping the ceremony simple and private.

Bachchan also reflected on how weddings today often involve extensive planning and elaborate celebrations, contrasting them with the simplicity of his own wedding to Jaya.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan married on June 3, 1973, following the success of Zanjeer. The couple have two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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