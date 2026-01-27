Search and rescue operations continue amid challenging sea conditions
Manila: At least 15 people died while 28 others are still missing after a passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people sank off the coast of the southen island province of Basilan, according to authorities.
The MV Trisha Kerstin 3, operated by Aleson Shipping Lines, had departed Zamboanga City late on January 25, 2026, bound for Jolo in Sulu province.
On board were 332 passengers and 27 crew members, bringing the total number of people on the vessel to 359.
At around 1:50 am on January 26, the ferry encountered "trouble" and eventually sank near Baluk-Baluk Island in the municipality of Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan.
Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the area.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that as of the latest update, 316 people have been rescued, while 15 bodies have been recovered.
Search and rescue operations continue for the 28 individuals who remain unaccounted for, despite challenging sea conditions. Authorities also confirmed that no oil spill has been detected in the area.
Officials stressed that the ferry was not overloaded and was operating within its authorised passenger capacity at the time of the incident.
However, the exact cause of the sinking remains under investigation.
Early assessments point to possible factors such as strong waves, mechanical failure, or a combination of conditions that may have overwhelmed the vessel.
Ferry accidents remain a recurring concern in the Philippines, an archipelago where sea travel is essential for millions of people.
Rough weather, aging vessels, and unpredictable maritime conditions continue to pose serious risks, particularly along busy inter-island routes.
As search efforts continue, authorities have vowed to conduct a thorough investigation to determine what led to the disaster and to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Local media reported that the sinking of an Aleson Shipping Lines ferry off Basilan early Monday is the company's second major tragedy in less than three years.
The MV Trisha Kerstin 3 went down around 1:50 am, approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island while traveling from Zamboanga City to Jolo, Sulu.
The vessel was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members.
The incident occurred off Baluk-Baluk Island — the same area where another Aleson vessel, the MV Lady Mary Joy 3, caught fire on in March 2023.
That blaze killed at least 31 people and left seven missing, making it at the time the deadliest disaster in the company's 47-year history.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox