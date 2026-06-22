Israeli military says killed two near West Bank settlement

Incident comes amid record levels of settler violence in occupied West Bank
Israel's military said Sunday that they had killed two people who threw Molotov cocktails near the West Bank settlement of Karmei Tzur.
Soldiers moved against a group of people burning tyres and throwing petrol bombs towards the settlement, the military said in a statement.
They killed two and neutralised a third person, the statement added.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. More than 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the territory, excluding east Jerusalem, among some three million Palestinians.
The United Nations recently warned that settler violence in the West Bank has reached record levels, with an average of six attacks daily causing casualties or damage.