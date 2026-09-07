List of 8 airports shut, international flights hit by Anak Krakatau eruption: 1,500+ flights grounded, 170K passengers stranded

Jakarta hub among airports closed as ash reaches 50,000 feet, halting 1,500+ flights
A major eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau disrupted air travel across Indonesia on Sunday, Sept. 6, forcing the temporary closure of eight airports — including Jakarta’s main international gateway — and affecting about 1,558 flights and 170,000 passengers, according to Indonesian authorities.
Anak Krakatau erupted repeatedly, with two significant bursts early Sunday.
One lasted about 30 seconds at 3:53 am, followed roughly three hours later by another eruption lasting about 16 seconds.
The volcano had shown increasing activity since Friday, Sept. 4.
Indonesian authorities described the latest eruption as the strongest phase of its current activity.
Ash clouds rose as high as 50,000 feet (about 15,000 metres), putting aircraft at risk and prompting aviation authorities to suspend operations. Ash spread toward Jakarta, western Java and Lampung province on Sumatra, depending on wind direction.
The disruption expanded beyond Jakarta. The affected airports included:
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport — Jakarta/Tangerang
Halim Perdanakusuma Airport — Jakarta
Radin Inten II Airport — Lampung
Husein Sastranegara Airport — Bandung
Budiarto Airport — Curug
Pondok Cabe Airport
Taufik Kiemas Airport
Atung Bungsu Airport
Indonesia’s Transport Ministry initially reported about 150,000 passengers and 467 flights affected, but the figure subsequently rose as the disruption spread, reaching about 1,558 affected flights and 170,000 passengers.
At Soekarno-Hatta alone, more than 900 flights were affected, according to reports.
The ash cloud disrupted routes linking Jakarta with major regional and international destinations, including:
Singapore
Kuala Lumpur
Doha
Sydney
Hong Kong
Seoul
Amsterdam
Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and other carriers cancelled or adjusted services.
The danger is not simply poor visibility. Volcanic ash can damage or disable jet engines, contaminate aircraft systems and severely reduce visibility, making continued operations unsafe.