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UAE warns citizens in Indonesia as Anak Krakatau ash blankets Jakarta

Emirati travellers urged to exercise caution and follow local safety instructions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE mission in Jakarta called on Emirati citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Indonesian authorities and to remain alert as the volcanic activity continues.
The UAE mission in Jakarta called on Emirati citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Indonesian authorities and to remain alert as the volcanic activity continues.

Dubai: The UAE has urged its citizens in Indonesia to exercise caution as volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau affects Jakarta and surrounding areas, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of several airports.

The UAE mission in Jakarta called on Emirati citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Indonesian authorities and to remain alert as the volcanic activity continues. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also updated its travel advice for Indonesia with a warning over the ash affecting the capital and nearby areas.

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The mission urged UAE nationals to register with the ministry’s Twajudi service and said those requiring emergency assistance could contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444. The numbers are listed by the UAE embassy for emergency and round-the-clock assistance.

The warning comes as volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau, located in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, has blanketed Jakarta and several surrounding areas following eruptions that began late on Friday.

Seven Indonesian airports, including two serving Jakarta, remained closed on Monday morning because of the ash, while more than 2,300 flights had been cancelled, delayed or diverted, affecting more than 270,000 passengers, according to Indonesia's transport ministry.

Ash from the eruptions has risen as high as 50,000 feet in some areas, while Indonesian authorities have warned that further eruptions remain possible. Residents in affected areas have been advised to wear masks outdoors, and schools in Jakarta and other affected provinces have shifted to remote learning

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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