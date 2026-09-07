Emirati travellers urged to exercise caution and follow local safety instructions
Dubai: The UAE has urged its citizens in Indonesia to exercise caution as volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau affects Jakarta and surrounding areas, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of several airports.
The UAE mission in Jakarta called on Emirati citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Indonesian authorities and to remain alert as the volcanic activity continues. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also updated its travel advice for Indonesia with a warning over the ash affecting the capital and nearby areas.
The mission urged UAE nationals to register with the ministry’s Twajudi service and said those requiring emergency assistance could contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444. The numbers are listed by the UAE embassy for emergency and round-the-clock assistance.
The warning comes as volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau, located in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, has blanketed Jakarta and several surrounding areas following eruptions that began late on Friday.
Seven Indonesian airports, including two serving Jakarta, remained closed on Monday morning because of the ash, while more than 2,300 flights had been cancelled, delayed or diverted, affecting more than 270,000 passengers, according to Indonesia's transport ministry.
Ash from the eruptions has risen as high as 50,000 feet in some areas, while Indonesian authorities have warned that further eruptions remain possible. Residents in affected areas have been advised to wear masks outdoors, and schools in Jakarta and other affected provinces have shifted to remote learning