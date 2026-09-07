Volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau forces Jakarta airport closure, disrupting UAE flights
Dubai: UAE travellers flying to Jakarta are facing flight cancellations and delays after volcanic ash from Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau forced the temporary closure of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
Emirates has cancelled multiple Dubai-Jakarta services, while Etihad has delayed flights between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta. Passengers are being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport as schedules remain subject to change.
Emirates has cancelled the following services between Dubai and Jakarta:
EK356 — Dubai to Jakarta, September 6
EK358 — Dubai to Jakarta, September 6
EK359 — Jakarta to Dubai, September 6
EK357 — Jakarta to Dubai, September 6
EK356 — Dubai to Jakarta, September 7
EK357 — Jakarta to Dubai, September 7
EK358 — Dubai to Jakarta, September 7
EK359 — Jakarta to Dubai, September 7
The airline said the cancellations were due to the temporary closure of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport because of volcanic ash. Its update was last issued on September 6 at 10.09pm Dubai time.
Emirates has advised passengers to check their flight status regularly, review operational updates and monitor their email for any notifications before travelling to the airport.
Passengers connecting through Dubai to Jakarta will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. Those affected by cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking, or Emirates directly if they booked with the airline.
Etihad Airways has also been affected.
EY472 from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta on September 6 was delayed following the temporary closure of Jakarta airport because of the volcanic eruption at Krakatau.
The return EY473 from Jakarta to Abu Dhabi on September 7 was also subsequently delayed.
Etihad has advised passengers to check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.
The disruption follows increased volcanic activity at Anak Krakatau, with volcanic ash spreading towards Jakarta and surrounding areas.
Indonesia temporarily suspended operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after volcanic ash reached airspace around the airport. The disruption has affected hundreds of flights, including international services.
As of Monday, Indonesia's main Jakarta airport was expected to remain closed until 6pm local time, while seven other airports were also affected. About 170,000 passengers have been affected by cancellations across the country.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and Jakarta should:
Check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport.
Do not rely on an earlier confirmation, as schedules can change at short notice.
Monitor airline emails and official channels for cancellation or delay notifications.
Emirates passengers affected by cancellations should contact their travel agency or Emirates for rebooking.
Etihad passengers booked on affected services should check the latest status of their flight before travelling.
The situation remains fluid, with further changes possible as Indonesian authorities assess volcanic ash conditions and airport operations.