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UAE-Jakarta flights update: Emirates, Etihad flights cancelled, delayed after volcanic ash disrupts airport

Volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau forces Jakarta airport closure, disrupting UAE flights

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Jakarta airport temporarily closed after volcanic ash detected, flights disrupted
Jakarta airport temporarily closed after volcanic ash detected, flights disrupted
IANS

Emirates has cancelled multiple Dubai-Jakarta services, while Etihad has delayed flights between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta. Passengers are being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport as schedules remain subject to change.

Emirates: Dubai-Jakarta flights cancelled

Emirates has cancelled the following services between Dubai and Jakarta:

  • EK356 — Dubai to Jakarta, September 6

  • EK358 — Dubai to Jakarta, September 6

  • EK359 — Jakarta to Dubai, September 6

  • EK357 — Jakarta to Dubai, September 6

  • EK356 — Dubai to Jakarta, September 7

  • EK357 — Jakarta to Dubai, September 7

  • EK358 — Dubai to Jakarta, September 7

  • EK359 — Jakarta to Dubai, September 7

The airline said the cancellations were due to the temporary closure of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport because of volcanic ash. Its update was last issued on September 6 at 10.09pm Dubai time.

Emirates has advised passengers to check their flight status regularly, review operational updates and monitor their email for any notifications before travelling to the airport.

Passengers connecting through Dubai to Jakarta will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. Those affected by cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking, or Emirates directly if they booked with the airline.

Etihad: Abu Dhabi-Jakarta flights delayed

Etihad Airways has also been affected.

EY472 from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta on September 6 was delayed following the temporary closure of Jakarta airport because of the volcanic eruption at Krakatau.

The return EY473 from Jakarta to Abu Dhabi on September 7 was also subsequently delayed.

Etihad has advised passengers to check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.

Why are UAE-Jakarta flights disrupted?

The disruption follows increased volcanic activity at Anak Krakatau, with volcanic ash spreading towards Jakarta and surrounding areas.

Indonesia temporarily suspended operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after volcanic ash reached airspace around the airport. The disruption has affected hundreds of flights, including international services.

As of Monday, Indonesia's main Jakarta airport was expected to remain closed until 6pm local time, while seven other airports were also affected. About 170,000 passengers have been affected by cancellations across the country.

What UAE travellers should do

Passengers travelling between the UAE and Jakarta should:

  • Check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport.

  • Do not rely on an earlier confirmation, as schedules can change at short notice.

  • Monitor airline emails and official channels for cancellation or delay notifications.

  • Emirates passengers affected by cancellations should contact their travel agency or Emirates for rebooking.

  • Etihad passengers booked on affected services should check the latest status of their flight before travelling.

The situation remains fluid, with further changes possible as Indonesian authorities assess volcanic ash conditions and airport operations.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Etihad AirwaysEmirates GroupUAE AirportsEmirates airline

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