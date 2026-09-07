As of Monday, Indonesia's main Jakarta airport was expected to remain closed until 6pm local time, while seven other airports were also affected. About 170,000 passengers have been affected by cancellations across the country.

Passengers connecting through Dubai to Jakarta will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. Those affected by cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking, or Emirates directly if they booked with the airline.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.