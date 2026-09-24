Air India-flydubai tie-up opens 52 more destinations via Dubai

Partnership expands connections across Europe, Middle East, Africa and beyond
Air India has entered into an interline partnership with flydubai, expanding connectivity across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and other destinations.
Under the two-way interline and Special Prorate Agreement (SPA), Air India customers can access 52 additional destinations on flydubai's network via Dubai.
These include:
6 destinations in Africa
2 in the CIS
23 in Europe
21 in the Middle East
The partnership also gives flydubai customers access to 69 destinations across Air India's network via Delhi and Mumbai.
These connections span India, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
The agreement expands the networks available to customers of both airlines, with Dubai serving as the connecting point for Air India passengers accessing flydubai destinations, and Delhi and Mumbai serving as gateways for flydubai customers connecting to Air India's network.