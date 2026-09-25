The Air India-flydubai tie-up links UAE travellers to more Indian and global destinations
Dubai: Indian travellers in the UAE could get more ways to connect to destinations across India and beyond through a new Air India-flydubai interline partnership, as the two airlines link their networks through Dubai, Delhi and Mumbai.
The agreement gives Air India customers access to 52 additional flydubai destinations via Dubai, including 23 in Europe, 21 in the Middle East, six in Africa and two in the CIS.
At the same time, flydubai passengers will be able to access 69 Air India destinations through Delhi and Mumbai, creating a two-way network that could be particularly useful for India's large diaspora in the Gulf and passengers travelling for family visits, business and onward international trips.
The airlines say connecting journeys can be booked on a single ticket with through-checked baggage, removing some of the friction associated with booking separate tickets when travelling across two networks.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said the airline's interline partnerships with Air India and Uzbekistan Airways mark a significant step forward in flydubai’s network expansion strategy, offering passengers greater choice as they connect through Dubai.
"Air India brings South Asia, Southeast Asia and Australian markets within reach, while Uzbekistan Airways adds a vital corridor through Central Asia, Russia and into Europe, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading hub connecting the East and the West, and reinforcing our ability to boost connectivity to key international markets," he said.
For UAE-based Indian travellers, the most immediate benefit is not necessarily a new flight but more combinations of flights. Through Air India, flydubai passengers can connect to Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Goa, Jaipur, Pune and Varanasi.
The partnership also opens access to international destinations on Air India's network, including Bali, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Mauritius, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.
That creates more options for a passenger starting in Dubai who may previously have had to use a different airline or arrange separate tickets to reach a destination beyond India's major gateways.
For Air India passengers, meanwhile, flydubai's network provides additional onward connectivity from Dubai across the Middle East, Europe and Africa.
One of the clearest potential beneficiaries is the Gulf's large visiting friends and relatives (VFR) market.
Indian residents in the UAE travel to India for family visits, weddings, religious occasions and other personal commitments, often to cities beyond the major international gateways.
The Air India-flydubai arrangement does not mean the airlines have announced new flights to those destinations. Instead, the interline agreement allows passengers to combine the airlines' existing networks in one itinerary.
That distinction matters: the value of the deal is in network connectivity, rather than simply adding another direct route between the UAE and India.
The partnership also comes ahead of what Air India expects to be a stronger winter travel period.
PP Singh, Regional Manager for Gulf, Middle East and Africa at Air India, said bookings were looking healthy, with the airline seeing last-minute booking activity and expecting stronger numbers in October and November.
“Bookings are looking healthy,” Singh told Gulf News, adding that the airline was hopeful about the winter period. Air India's winter schedule runs from October 26 through the end of March, according to Singh.
He said Air India and Air India Express together will operate 272 weekly flights between India and the UAE during the winter schedule, subject to destination-level frequencies.
Of those, 54 weekly flights will be operated by Air India, with the remaining services operated by Air India Express.
Singh said Air India is back to operating at 100 per cent of its entitlement under the India-UAE bilateral air services agreement since the US-Iran war broke out in February 2026.
The agreement effectively creates a bridge between two networks.
flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith, who had spoken to media shortly before the Air India partnership was announced during the Arabian Travel Market, highlighted the importance of Dubai's wider aviation ecosystem and the coordination required between airlines.
“We are so fortunate to be in Dubai, where everything click together with the airport, Emirates, all the other partners,” he said.
“There is a lot of coordination behind the scenes to be able to make sure that the capacity that we offer in the market is always accessible to our colleagues in Emirates to sort of try to understand how can they or we optimise the capacity to feed into the Emirates network and vice versa,” he said.
His comments illustrate the broader model behind Dubai's expanding network of airline partnerships: passengers do not necessarily need one airline to serve every part of their journey. Instead, airlines can connect their networks and sell those journeys through a single booking.
The Air India deal comes as flydubai continues to expand its network.
The airline said the two new partnerships with Air India and Uzbekistan Airways take its interline network to 46 airline partners, with combined access to more than 300 destinations worldwide.
Ghaith said flydubai has an aircraft order book of almost 300 aircraft, reflecting the scale of its longer-term expansion plans.
He also said the airline was operating at about 85 per cent of its previous network capacity at the time of the interview and expected to continue restoring capacity as operating conditions improve. “We will be ready to deploy immediately as things improve,” he said.
That capacity will ultimately determine how much further flydubai can expand its own network. But partnerships such as the Air India agreement allow the airline to extend its reach beyond destinations it serves with its own aircraft.
For UAE Indian travellers, the practical change is therefore less about one particular new route and more about how a journey can be put together.
A passenger could use Air India to reach an Indian city and then connect to flydubai's network through Dubai, or use flydubai to reach Dubai and connect onwards through Air India's network via Delhi or Mumbai.
The airlines have not announced that the agreement itself will lead to new routes or additional frequencies.
But as both carriers expand their networks, the ability to combine those networks gives passengers more potential itineraries — particularly those travelling between the Gulf and India's wider cities, or using India as part of a longer international journey.
For a market where family travel, VFR traffic and international connections overlap heavily, the real selling point may be the ability to connect more of those journeys on one ticket.