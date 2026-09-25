The airline says the new route is aimed at growing demand for direct access to Western Nepal. Rather than travelling via another airport and then making a longer overland journey to Pokhara, UAE travellers can now fly directly from Dubai.

“With the launch of our daily flights to Pokhara, we are further strengthening that commitment by offering travellers a seamless, non-stop connection to the country’s tourism capital, and an entry point to one of South Asia’s most popular leisure and adventure destinations.”

The carrier says it has transported more than 4.5 million passengers to and from Kathmandu since launching the route, with 65 per cent of that traffic connecting onwards through Dubai to destinations on the flydubai and Emirates networks.

Shah ⁠said ​that Nepal’s recovery and reconstruction needs were estimated at about 10 per cent of gross domestic ⁠product following the flood that struck four weeks ago, and argued that vulnerable countries should not be ⁠forced to take on additional debt to rebuild from catastrophic climate ​events. Tourism contributes approximately 6.7 to 8 per cent of Nepal's gross domestic product (GDP) and supports over one million jobs.

Nepal's Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, was applauded at the UN General Assembly this week, as he highlighted how the world is failing countries on the frontline of the climate crisis. He said Nepal was, "hit by the climate we didn’t warm, hit by the wars we didn’t start."

By September, more than 1,400 people had been reported dead and thousands remained missing, while schools, communities and infrastructure were still dealing with the aftermath. At least 69 schools were reported damaged or destroyed, putting the education of about 19,000 children at risk.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.