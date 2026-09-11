Three Boeing freighters will add 23,000kg of cargo capacity per flight
Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai announced Friday it will launch dedicated freighter operations from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) on October 1, adding dedicated cargo capacity as the Dubai-based airline expands its role in regional trade and logistics.
The airline said it would initially operate three Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft under a wet-lease agreement with Dubai South-based air cargo services company SolitAir, providing an additional 23,000kg of payload capacity per flight.
The freighters will complement cargo carried in the belly holds of flydubai’s existing fleet of 98 Boeing 737 passenger aircraft. The airline said significantly greater cargo capacity will follow as its 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners are delivered.
The move comes ahead of the fourth-quarter peak season and marks the first phase of flydubai’s dedicated cargo fleet expansion. The airline also plans to evaluate passenger-to-freighter aircraft retrofits from 2029.
The freighter operation is part of flydubai's wider plan to develop its cargo business into a full-service logistics operation.
Under Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services and Cargo, and Rashid Albashri, Vice President of Cargo, flydubai Cargo will offer both scheduled freight services and ad-hoc charter solutions across its network.
The initial three aircraft will provide dedicated main-deck cargo capacity from October, while the airline evaluates further fleet expansion and potential passenger-to-freighter conversions from 2029.
The dedicated freighters will be based at DWC, giving flydubai Cargo access to dedicated airside infrastructure and multimodal connectivity through Dubai South.
The airline said the operation will provide scheduled and charter freighter capabilities across more than 125 destinations spanning Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and wider Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said the expansion supports Dubai's ambitions as a global trade and logistics hub.
“Dubai has established itself as one of the world's most connected hubs for E-commerce, trade and logistics, and its ambitions under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 continue to create new opportunities for businesses to reach global markets,” he said.
“The launch of dedicated freighter operations marks an important step in flydubai’s evolution and reflects our commitment to supporting Dubai's vision through enhanced trade connectivity and logistics capabilities.”
The new freighters will allow the airline to handle cargo requiring specialised capacity, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, live animals, dangerous goods, aerospace components and express courier shipments.
Initial flights will focus on high-demand regional routes, with frequencies expected to increase as capacity grows.
Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said demand from commercial partners was changing as regional trade expanded.
“Since 2009, flydubai has opened more than 100 underserved markets and expanded regional connectivity,” he said.
“As trade requirements evolve, our partners require guaranteed main-deck capacity, flexible scheduling and specialised handling.”
He said establishing DWC as the airline's freighter hub would give commercial partners direct access to Dubai's logistics network.