Royal roots revived: Saif Ali Khan shares story behind custom-made slippers
Dubai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has offered a fascinating glimpse into his family's royal past, sharing a personal connection to his grandfather, the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, through a pair of specially made carpet slippers.
The actor took to Instagram to show off a pair of personalised slippers bearing his initials, crafted by the same shoemaking family that made footwear for his grandfather nearly a century ago.
Alongside photographs of his new slippers, Saif shared an original drawing of the pair made for his grandfather, Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi.
“The same family .. the same shoemaker .. almost a century apart! A pair of carpet slippers with my initials on them,” he wrote.
Explaining the history behind the footwear, Saif said carpet slippers were reportedly invented by a Victorian prince to protect carpets from shoes. He also drew a humorous comparison with Indian customs, where people traditionally leave their footwear outside.
Sharing the original design prepared for his grandfather, the actor said he had returned to the same shoe company almost 100 years later.
“Following in my grandfather's footsteps! (and 1000s of other feet!),” he wrote, adding that the wooden forms displayed in the photographs were lasts — shaped to match the exact contours of a person's feet for a customised fit.
The photographs also show Saif inside the shoe store, with different footwear designs on display. In another picture, he is seen sitting beside a swimming pool while showing off his personalised slippers.
Saif's paternal grandfather, Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi (1910–1952), was the eighth Nawab of Pataudi and a prominent cricketer who represented both England and India in Test cricket.
He died on January 5, 1952, aged 41, after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in New Delhi.
Saif's post offers a rare glimpse into the family's history, connecting a present-day personal keepsake with a tradition that dates back almost a century.
With inputs from IANS