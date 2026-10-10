Kareena Kapoor Khan meets F1 star Lando Norris in McLaren chat

Meanwhile, Google India offered fans a glimpse of a special conversation between Kareena and McLaren driver Lando Norris. In the video shared on Instagram, Kareena was seen introducing Norris to Indian gestures before putting the F1 star through a rapid-fire question-and-answer round. She quizzed him about his race wins and McLaren’s legacy in Formula 1, making for an entertaining exchange between the Bollywood icon and the racing champion.