Kareena Kapoor Khan meets F1 star Lando Norris in McLaren chat

McLaren Racing introduced the actress as newest member of the team’s iconic Papaya Family
The much-anticipated collaboration between Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Formula 1 sensation Lando Norris is finally here. Bringing together the worlds of Bollywood and motorsport, the partnership, facilitated by Google Android, marks an exciting global pop-culture crossover.
McLaren Racing welcomed Kareena into its fold, introducing the actress as the newest member of the team’s iconic Papaya Family. The official McLaren F1 Instagram handle shared a photograph of Kareena, captioning the post, “The newest member of the Papaya Family, Kareena Kapoor Khan.” The Papaya Family represents the McLaren Formula 1 Team’s global community and fan base.
Meanwhile, Google India offered fans a glimpse of a special conversation between Kareena and McLaren driver Lando Norris. In the video shared on Instagram, Kareena was seen introducing Norris to Indian gestures before putting the F1 star through a rapid-fire question-and-answer round. She quizzed him about his race wins and McLaren’s legacy in Formula 1, making for an entertaining exchange between the Bollywood icon and the racing champion.
The collaboration soon sparked a buzz on social media, with fans celebrating the unexpected crossover. One user commented, “Never knew I needed this crossover until now.” Several others brought up Saif Ali Khan’s 2007 racing drama Ta Ra Rum Pum, in which the actor portrayed a professional racing driver. Sharing a picture of Saif from the film, one fan cheekily wrote, “Her favourite driver.”
On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in the investigative drama Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers whose paths cross as they navigate the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.