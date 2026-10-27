Amy Jackson on Dubai's charm: A city of endless fun for families and boundless ambition for creators

Why Amy Jackson finds Dubai perfect for kids, creativity, and community vibes
Dubai: For British actress and model Amy Jackson, Dubai isn't just another glamorous destination on the international celebrity circuit. It's a city she keeps returning to, both for work and family holidays. And the reason is refreshingly simple: Dubai never gets boring.
"It just keeps changing and getting better and better. So every time is like a new experience, but it's built on tradition. It's built on a beautiful culture," Jackson said in an interview during her visit to Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai.
The actress, who has built a career spanning modelling, Indian cinema, fashion and beauty, is particularly taken by the city's infectious ambition.
"I love the fact that it's an ever-growing society. It feels massively metropolitan," she said.
But beyond its skyscrapers and opportunities, it's the people who make the difference.
"I think it's the warmth of the people here. Everybody is very inspired, and they're very motivated."
For Jackson, Dubai's appeal extends well beyond professional engagements. The city has become a favourite family holiday destination, thanks to its convenience and endless entertainment options.
"But every holiday we get, we are like, okay, kids, Dubai. We're like, yes, because it is just so easy, so straightforward, and fun," she said.
"There's always something new for the kids to do, and keeping them entertained, and also taking care of the adults at the same time. There's something for everyone, everyone, which I love."
Jackson also believes Dubai's entrepreneurial energy makes it a natural playground for beauty brands, fashion entrepreneurs and content creators.
"I think it's the people who are living here and wanting more and being inquisitive and curious, and wanting to push the boundaries and see what they can do and see what they create," she said.
Her appearance at Beautyworld Middle East reinforced her belief that the beauty industry is no longer simply about selling products. It's about building communities and making consumers feel part of something bigger.
"The brands that are doing very well are the brands that involve the community," she said, pointing to interactive campaigns, workshops and immersive experiences as examples.
For Jackson, beauty has always been deeply personal. Growing up in Liverpool, she was surrounded by women who celebrated individuality through makeup, skincare, hair and nails.
"It's a form of self-expression and self-worth," she said.
That philosophy has followed her through modelling, acting and collaborations with major beauty brands, including L'Oréal, Armani, YSL and Prada.
Ultimately, she believes beauty should be about enjoyment rather than rigid rules.
"I've always had that mindset that it's about feeling good and having fun," she said.
And perhaps that's precisely why Dubai resonates with her: a city where reinvention, ambition and having fun seem to go hand in hand.