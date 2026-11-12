Pyre loses 75% shows to Ramayana; AICWA seeks probe, FIRs: ‘Small films, big dreams’

In the letter, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta made clear the association has no quarrel with Ramayana itself. He credited the big-budget production with providing work to hundreds of technicians, crew and junior artists across departments, and said he wanted it to do well so that producers profit and workers are paid on time. “I do not oppose Ramayana. It is a large-budget film that has given work to hundreds of workers, technicians, junior artists and artists across every department. It should succeed, so that producers profit and workers are paid on time,” Gupta wrote. “But a big film’s success should not come at the cost of a small film that audiences are already embracing.