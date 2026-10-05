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British Airways flight declares emergency over Ireland

BA295 from London to Chicago squawks 7700 and turns back towards the UK

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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British Airways flight declares emergency over Ireland

British Airways flight BA295 from London to Chicago declared an emergency while flying over Ireland and is diverting back to London, according to flight-tracking data.

The aircraft was squawking 7700, the standard transponder code for a general emergency. Flight-tracking data showed the plane descending to around 9,000 feet while over Ireland.

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The reason for the emergency was not immediately known.

This is a developing story…

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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