The aircraft was squawking 7700, the standard transponder code for a general emergency. Flight-tracking data showed the plane descending to around 9,000 feet while over Ireland.

British Airways flight BA295 from London to Chicago declared an emergency while flying over Ireland and is diverting back to London, according to flight-tracking data.

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