Prosecutors reveal details of Irish man's attack on US C-130 Hercules plane
An Irish man has been charged with damaging a US military C-130 aircraft at an airport in Ireland in an attack that left the plane "effectively destroyed," prosecutors said Tuesday.
Daithi O'Corrain, 48, also known as David Curran, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of destruction of government property.
O'Corrain was indicted by a grand jury in New York on Monday and the indictment was unsealed on Tuesday.
O'Corrain is expected to be "brought to and arrested in the Southern District of New York," the indictment said.
According to prosecutors, O'Corrain breached security at Shannon Airport on April 11, 2026 and barricaded himself inside a parked US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules.
He allegedly cut wires and hydraulic lines and smashed every gauge in the cockpit.
O'Corrain also inflicted damage on the exterior of the aircraft with an ax, prosecutors said, and poured ball bearings into the transport plane's fuel tanks.
"As a result of O'Corrain's attack, the aircraft was effectively destroyed," the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
"The damage inflicted rendered the aircraft inoperable, and the aircraft -- worth approximately $60 million -- will not return to active flight status."
No motive was given for the attack but prosecutors said it involved "months of planning and preparation."