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Bomb threats force evacuations at Irish media outlets

RTÉ, Irish Independent and radio stations evacuated after receiving emailed bomb threats

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Bomb threats force evacuations at Irish media outlets
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Dubai: Several Irish media organisations, including national broadcaster RTÉ, were evacuated on Friday, November 6, following bomb threats, extending a wave of security alerts that have disrupted dozens of commercial flights across Europe.

Police were deployed to RTÉ's headquarters in Donnybrook, Dublin, after the broadcaster received a threatening email, prompting the evacuation of presenters and staff from its buildings.

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Employees were also evacuated from the offices of the Irish Independent newspaper and Marconi House, which houses Newstalk and Today FM radio stations.

Virgin Media Television also received a threatening email but confirmed that it had not evacuated its studios and had continued broadcasting.

The threats disrupted radio programming, with RTÉ temporarily switching to recorded broadcasts before resuming news coverage from an outside broadcasting unit.

Newstalk also suspended normal programming before allowing staff to return after the threat was deemed a hoax.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin called the incidents worrying and confirmed that police and security agencies were working to identify those responsible.

He stressed that the government was taking the threats seriously, warning that such incidents could disrupt normal activities and cause public fear and anxiety.

The latest alerts follow a series of bomb threats sent to commercial flights across Europe on Thursday and Friday, forcing several aircraft to divert to alternative airports and prompting fighter jets to escort passenger planes.

Security inspections of the affected flights have not uncovered any explosives.

Irish police confirmed that they were investigating the threats against media organisations and coordinating with the affected outlets.

Authorities have yet to establish who is responsible or whether the threats are part of a coordinated operation.

The incidents come ahead of next week's European Political Community summit in Dublin, which is expected to bring together leaders from across Europe.

Martin emphasised that security agencies were working closely with their European counterparts ahead of the high-level gathering.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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