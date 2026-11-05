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European flights hit by hoax bomb threats for third day this week; fighter jets escort planes

Bomb scares force emergency landings and military escorts

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AFP
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European flights hit by hoax bomb threats for third day this week; fighter jets escort planes

Hoax bomb alerts were reported on a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome and a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw on Thursday, with the Wizz Air jet re-routed to Vienna, the airlines said.

The Helsinki-Rome flight was escorted to Rome by a fighter jet and was checked by bomb disposal experts, an airport spokesman told AFP.

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Wizz Air said in a statement "the diversion was carried out in accordance with established safety protocols and procedures".

Also on Thursday, an airliner heading from Dublin to Rome was rerouted to France, where it was escorted by military aircraft after a suspected bomb threat, French authorities said.

According to the Flight Radar tracking website, the diverted plane appeared to belong to the Aer Lingus fleet.

It was the third day this week in which bomb threats disrupted air traffic over Europe, with about ten flights targeted on Tuesday. 

Those threats -- which turned out to be hoaxes -- forced the closure of a Warsaw airport and the deployment of Italian air force jets to protect flights. 

On Monday, a Wizz Air flight from London's Luton airport to Sofia was diverted following a bomb threat and forced to make an emergency stop in Budapest.

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