Wizzmoni partners with Oman Air to launch AI-powered co-branded ‘Wizz Voyager’ multi-currency travel card

The deal combines Wizzmoni’s fintech capabilities with Oman Air’s global network
Wizzmoni Financial Services Ltd and Oman Air have partnered to launch the co-branded Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Card, an AI-powered travel card supporting multiple global currencies. Bringing together Wizzmoni's fintech capabilities with Oman Air's international network, the partnership delivers a more seamless travel experience by integrating payments, rewards, and travel benefits into a single platform.
Designed for frequent travelers, students, and professionals, the card supports multiple global currencies while delivering a seamless digital forex experience with real-time tracking and smart financial controls. The partnership supports Oman Air's broader strategy of extending the customer experience beyond the flight through integrated travel services and value-added retail solutions.
Surya Kuchibotla, Vice President - Retailing, Ancillary & Commerce, Oman Air, explains, "As customer expectations continue to evolve, partnerships such as this allow us to extend the Oman Air experience beyond the airport, creating greater value throughout the entire travel journey. Our partnership with Wizzmoni reflects that vision by combining travel and payments into one seamless experience, giving guests greater flexibility while unlocking meaningful rewards every time they travel. The Wizz Voyager Card complements our wider retail and ancillary strategy, making international travel simpler, more connected, and more rewarding."
The card transforms everyday spending into travel opportunities, offering customers access to Oman Air flight vouchers, upgrades, and exclusive travel benefits through milestone-based rewards. Customers can also explore Oman Air holidays and ancillary services directly through Wizz Voyager’s digital platforms, creating a unified journey from planning to payments.
“Wizz Voyager Card is built for the new-age global traveller where every swipe unlocks value, and every journey becomes more rewarding. This is a bold step towards creating a truly connected travel and payment ecosystem,” said Amir Nagammy, Founder & Group CEO, Wizz Financial.
“At Wizzmoni, we are committed to elevating every aspect of the customer travel journey. This partnership brings together innovation and experience to deliver greater value, convenience, and memorable moments for international travelers worldwide,” said CA Krishnan R, Director & CEO, Wizzmoni India.
The card will be available across Oman Air counters, Wizzmoni branches, and authorized partners, ensuring easy access and a seamless onboarding experience in a digital onboarding process delivering frictionless experience to customers.