Wizzmoni partners with Oman Air to launch AI-powered co-branded ‘Wizz Voyager’ multi-currency travel card

Surya Kuchibotla, Vice President - Retailing, Ancillary & Commerce, Oman Air, explains, "As customer expectations continue to evolve, partnerships such as this allow us to extend the Oman Air experience beyond the airport, creating greater value throughout the entire travel journey. Our partnership with Wizzmoni reflects that vision by combining travel and payments into one seamless experience, giving guests greater flexibility while unlocking meaningful rewards every time they travel. The Wizz Voyager Card complements our wider retail and ancillary strategy, making international travel simpler, more connected, and more rewarding."