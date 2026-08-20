Trump says US has 'draconian sanctions' ready for Iran; claims Hormuz naval blockade '100% successful'

"The naval blockade has been extremely effective. Zero--I mean, literally while it's up, and that's been for quite a while, you know, except for a couple of little pauses where we opened it purposely at... with a deal. But the deal didn't terminate... the deal didn't turn out to be what they said. You know, when they tell us one thing, and they do another. But the blockade has been 100% successful," Trump added.