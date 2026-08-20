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Trump threatens economic punishment on 'any country' helping Iran

US to wage 'economic warfare' on Iran, threatens sanctions on supportive nations

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AFP
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President Donald Trump speaks in front of the American flag to the press as he departs the White House. File phoo taken on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump speaks in front of the American flag to the press as he departs the White House. File phoo taken on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was launching a major new campaign to target Iran's economy, threatening "tremendous" punishment on any country that helps or does business with the Islamic republic.

"Today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I am also announcing that ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences," he said.

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