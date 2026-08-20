Canada deports Iran’s 2019 crackdown spokesman: Former interior ministry face of bloody protests deported under Ottawa’s hardline Iran sanctions

In November 2022, Ottawa formally designated Iran’s government as one that engages in terrorism and systematic or gross human rights violations.

Under those sanctions, senior officials who served the regime from June 23, 2003 onward are considered inadmissible to Canada.

The policy was initially focused on officials from November 2019 onward.

In September 2024, the Canadian government expanded the measure to hold the Tehran regime accountable, as part of a "continued response to the egregious actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran", adding that Canada is sending a strong message that the country "will not be a safe haven for senior regime members who engage in terrorism and systematic and gross human rights violations".

The expansion now covers senior officials dating back to 2003, a move tied to the Zahra Kazemi case and broader accountability for long-standing abuses.