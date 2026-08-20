Trump threatens Iran with new economic action as Hormuz tensions continue to grip the Gulf
A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard figure has dismissed President Donald Trump as “short-sighted” and “childish,” saying he would place more faith in a taxi driver’s word than in the US leader’s statements — a pointed sign of the distrust now shaping Tehran’s approach to Washington.
Brig Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi, an adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), made the remarks in a video circulated widely online this week as tensions persist over US-Iran diplomacy, military pressure and the Strait of Hormuz.
“The current president of the United States is extremely short-sighted and childish,” Naqdi said. “He has no long-term vision.” He added that Trump’s statements had “no foundation or consistency,” arguing that “I trust a taxi driver much more than I trust him.”
Day 168: US-Iran conflict: Trump says Iran situation is ‘so good’; UAE rejects visa, aid rumours
Day 167: Trump says no talks planned; UAE detects Iranian missiles
Day 166: Israel strikes Lebanon; Oman holds Hormuz talks
Day 165: US-Iran tensions rise over Trump’s Hormuz claim
Day 164: Iran demands faster US exit from Middle East
Day 163: 2 ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz; no injuries
Day 162: Trump says US has ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz
Day 161: Tehran: Hormuz stays shut as US-Iran diplomacy push continues
Day 160: Tehran reshuffles military
Day 159: Netanyahu rejects Gaza plan
Day 158: Trump says Iran can’t ‘go on much longer’