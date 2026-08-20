A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard figure has dismissed President Donald Trump as “short-sighted” and “childish,” saying he would place more faith in a taxi driver’s word than in the US leader’s statements — a pointed sign of the distrust now shaping Tehran’s approach to Washington.

Brig Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi, an adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), made the remarks in a video circulated widely online this week as tensions persist over US-Iran diplomacy, military pressure and the Strait of Hormuz.

“The current president of the United States is extremely short-sighted and childish,” Naqdi said. “He has no long-term vision.” He added that Trump’s statements had “no foundation or consistency,” arguing that “I trust a taxi driver much more than I trust him.”