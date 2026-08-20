GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
LIVE

US-Iran conflict: Trump threatens new Iran economic crackdown

Trump threatens Iran with new economic action as Hormuz tensions continue to grip the Gulf

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
US-Israel-Iran war
Add as a preferred source on Google
US-Iran conflict: Trump threatens new Iran economic crackdown
AP
The Middle East war enters another tense day as Washington steps up pressure on Tehran and uncertainty continues over the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with what he called an “economic D-Day”, warning of a sweeping new economic campaign against Tehran and consequences for countries or businesses that continue to support it. The warning comes as efforts to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict remain stalled. Iran’s military has meanwhile warned Gulf countries against helping US forces, saying states that allow their territory, airspace or waters to be used against Iran could face retaliation. The Strait of Hormuz remains a major source of uncertainty. Reuters reported on Thursday that many shipowners continue to avoid the waterway, despite Washington saying it is open, while Tehran maintains that it is blocked. Brent crude was trading around $91.87 a barrel in early Asian trading. Elsewhere, fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza have further complicated efforts to advance a ceasefire, with at least 17 Palestinians killed over two days, according to Gaza health officials. Follow our live coverage for the latest developments from across the region.

IRGC general says he trusts taxi driver more than Trump

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard figure has dismissed President Donald Trump as “short-sighted” and “childish,” saying he would place more faith in a taxi driver’s word than in the US leader’s statements — a pointed sign of the distrust now shaping Tehran’s approach to Washington.

Brig Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi, an adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), made the remarks in a video circulated widely online this week as tensions persist over US-Iran diplomacy, military pressure and the Strait of Hormuz.

“The current president of the United States is extremely short-sighted and childish,” Naqdi said. “He has no long-term vision.” He added that Trump’s statements had “no foundation or consistency,” arguing that “I trust a taxi driver much more than I trust him.”

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026.

Why is Trump threatening to bomb Oman — again?

3m read
Ships at Anchor in the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman's northern coast.

US could 'administer' Hormuz: Congressional report

6m read
President Donald Trump departs after delivering remarks at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence on August 14, 2026 in Garden City, New York.

Trump vows Hormuz takeover ‘soon’; Iran hits back

3m read
Investigation began after Cyber Crime Directorate identified a social media account that allegedly expressed support forIranian terrorist attacks targeting Bahrain.

Bahrain jails two men for spying for Iran's IRGC

1m read