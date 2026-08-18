Before February 28, 2026: Though Iranian forces sometimes attacked ships in the Gulf (including in the 2019 confrontation between Iran and the US), they did not do so in a comprehensive way or seek to fully prevent or redirect cross-Strait traffic.

February 28-April 7, 2026: Days after US-Israeli attacks on Iran began, Iranian forces declared the Strait closed and cross-Strait traffic largely halted, with hundreds of vessels and thousands of mariners effectively trapped in the Gulf. During the conflict, Iran announced that ships from certain nations (such as Pakistan and Iraq) were permitted to transit the Strait through Iranian waters and reportedly charged fees to allow some ships to pass, but traffic remained below pre-conflict levels.4

April 7, 2026: The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire; no mutually agreed-on text was released, but President Trump said the ceasefire was "subject to … Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz." Some ships transited the Strait, but Iran halted traffic in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

April 13, 2026: After the failure of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, President Trump ordered a US blockade of Iranian ports and ships leaving or going to them, with an exception for shipments of humanitarian aid. During this initial blockade, which lasted through mid-June, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported having redirected over 140 ships and "disabled" 9 ships not complying with the blockade.

May 3, 2026: President Trump announced "Project Freedom" to help mariners navigate the Strait via a southern route that avoids Iranian waters. Two days later, after Iranian attacks against the UAE and Oman and reported Saudi opposition to the United States' use of its airspace, President Trump said that Project Freedom was paused at the request of Pakistan and other countries.

June 17, 2026: The US and Iran signed an MOU that commits the two countries to terminating military operations. Iran also committed to "make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only," through the Strait.

Post-June 17, 2026: Following the signing of the June 17, 2026 MOU, crossings temporarily increased, though not to their pre-war averages.

Early July: Traffic through the strait remained severely restricted, averaging only about 28 ships a day as lingering fears stalled a return to normal capacity.

July 8, 2026: The fragile US-Iran truce completely collapsed following a flurry of renewed military strikes and exchanges between the two sides.

Mid-July: Transit dropped to roughly 33 recorded transits for the week of July 13–19 as Iran declared the waterway closed once again and the U.S. revived aspects of its naval pressure.

July 30–31, 2026: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated the strait would remain shut down due to US rhetoric and interference, subsequently striking and halting two oil tankers transiting via routes it deemed illegal. Prediction markets tracking a return to normal traffic by July 31 failed.

Early August (August 3–5): CentCom reported redirecting or handling dozens of commercial vessels, while simultaneous back-channel talks mediated via Oman surfaced regarding potential separate shipping coordinates. Trump and US officials teased that an alternative maritime agreement might be imminent.

August 12–13, 2026: Commercial transits hit a weekly low (dropping to single-digit daily crossings on certain days), prompting Trump to assert on social media that the US maintained "total control" over the strait despite the severe traffic slowdown.